Irfan achieves his 34th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has sealed his 34th Guinness World Record by setting the latest of the most push-ups on finger tips in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack.

"I did 49 push-ups and the record was attempted in Dera Ismail Khan on June 29. The record was previously held by Jarjees Rasheed of Iran who had done 44 in one minute," he told APP on Tuesday.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, previously achieved his 33rd Guinness World Record of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack.

He also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack, most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

Irfan, who also runs an academy in Waziristan, has numerous records in his kitty including the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total. The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.

