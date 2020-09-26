Irfan achieves his 35th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 35th Guinness World Record by breaking the newest of the most squats in one minute carrying a 100 lb pac

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 35th Guinness World Record by breaking the newest of the most squats in one minute carrying a 100 lb pack.

"I did 51 squats and the record was attempted in Dera Ismail Khan on July 6. The record was previously held by Kapil Kumar of India who did 44 in one minute. I have broken 11 world records of India so far. Before this, I also broke many records of USA, UK, Italy, Philippines, Iraq and India," he told APP.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, previously achieved his 34th Guinness World Record of the most push-ups (49) on finger tips in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack.

He also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack, most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack, most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

Irfan, who also runs an academy in Waziristan, has numerous records in his kitty including the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.

