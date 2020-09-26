UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irfan Achieves His 35th Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 02:11 PM

Irfan achieves his 35th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 35th Guinness World Record by breaking the newest of the most squats in one minute carrying a 100 lb pac

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 35th Guinness World Record by breaking the newest of the most squats in one minute carrying a 100 lb pack.

"I did 51 squats and the record was attempted in Dera Ismail Khan on July 6. The record was previously held by Kapil Kumar of India who did 44 in one minute. I have broken 11 world records of India so far. Before this, I also broke many records of USA, UK, Italy, Philippines, Iraq and India," he told APP.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, previously achieved his 34th Guinness World Record of the most push-ups (49) on finger tips in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack.

He also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack, most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack, most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

Irfan, who also runs an academy in Waziristan, has numerous records in his kitty including the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA South Waziristan World Iraq Dera Ismail Khan Bo Italy United Kingdom Philippines July From

Recent Stories

Talal Chaudhary admitted to National Hospital afte ..

13 minutes ago

Nawabzada Nasrullah being remembered on his 17th d ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Announces Resig ..

2 minutes ago

World Pharmacist Day celebrated

2 minutes ago

Cricket without fans is incomplete but blessing in ..

34 minutes ago

60th death anniversary of I. I. Chundrigar was obs ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.