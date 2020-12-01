UrduPoint.com
Irfan Achieves His 38th Guinness World Record

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:18 PM

Irfan achieves his 38th Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has achieved his 38th Guinness World Record by achieving the latest of the most star jumps in one minute.

"I did 27 star jumps in one minute carrying a 60lb pack. The record was attempted in Dera Ismail Khan in September this year. I have become the only player to achieve the most push-up records," he told APP on Tuesday.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, also holds the record of most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack. Irfan also have records of the most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) carrying 60 lb pack in one minute, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

Some of the other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

More Stories From Sports

