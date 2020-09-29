UrduPoint.com
Irfan Jr Quits Pak Domestic Season, Signs With WSDCC

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Irfan jr quits Pak domestic season, signs with WSDCC

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistani pacer Mohammad Irfan Jr has quit Pakistan's domestic season and signed with Western Suburbs District Cricket Club (WSDCC), after being excluded from the first XI squad in the upcoming National Twenty20 Cup.

The 25-year-old was named in the Southern Punjab's second XI in the domestic tournament. "They are playing new boys in the First XI and we are still in the lower eleven, so I have decided to leave all forms of cricket," Irfan said while talking to a local tv channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

WSDCC announced its participation through an Instagram post while claiming that this would be a long-term arrangement. The move therefore might end Mohammad Irfan's pursuit of domestic cricket in Pakistan.

"Wests Cricket are proud to announce that Mohammad Irfan Jr has decided to join the Wests family on a long-term arrangement. Mo has made the decision to make the move to Australia and make Sydney his home. We look forward to seeing him in the baggy black cap soon! #westscricket" the Instagram post stated.

