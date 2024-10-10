Open Menu

Irfan Mehsood Achieves 2 More Guinness World Records

Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Pakistani Irfan Mehsood, the first martial artist to achieve Guinness World Records in shortest time in the history has grabbed two more world records.

Mehsood said he broke two more records of 35 squats in one minute with 180 pounds breaking the previous record of 29 squats and the record of 89 jumping jacks by doing 97 jumping jacks in one minute with a weight of 100 pounds.

Mehsood holds the Guinness World Records for the heaviest weights of 100, 60, and 80 pounds and has so far broken Guinness World Records of 17 countries.

Meanwhile, Mehsood has achieved 100 Guinness World Records in less than 8 years including the deadlift by lifting 40 Pounds for 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

Mehsood lifted 70 kg weight with his toe and set a new world record.

"I have set 46 Guinness World Records for the most world-level pay in the push-ups category and 31 records with a weight of 100 pounds," he said.

Mehsood said he has so far held the world record of 100 lbs, 80 lbs, 60 lbs, and 40 lbs. "I have set records for pushups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star champs, etc. I have broken world records of 16 countries so far including America, Great Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, and Syria," he said.

