Irfan Mehsood Achieves Another Milestone

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Irfan Mehsood achieves another milestone

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved another milestone as his four more Guinness World Records have been approved.

“I broke one Norwegian and three Italian Guinness World Records,” he said in a statement.

He said he broke the Norwegian world record of 32 push-ups by doing 35 push-ups with the fingers of the hand while holding an 80-pound weight.

“I’m the first Pakistani to set 150 Guinness World Records,” he claimed.

Irfan has set the most world records at 70 in the push-ups category, set the most world records with 100 pounds, 80 pounds, 60 Pounds and 40 pounds.

He has also set records for martial push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps, star jumps, etc.

He has broken world records in 20 countries so far including the United States, Britain, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria.

Irfan's 20 students have also set Guinness World Records and he has also has received the Presidential Award for Excellence in 2023.

