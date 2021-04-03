Irfan Mehsood clinches 41 Guinness World Record

Pakistan's top-notch martial artist, Irfan Mehsood added another feather in his cap when he captured his 41st Guinness World Record, as announced in the Guinness Book of World Records on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top-notch martial artist, Irfan Mehsood added another feather in his cap when he captured his 41st Guinness World Record, as announced in the Guinness Book of World Records on Saturday.

The most push-ups in one minute carrying 80Ib pack is 58 and was achieved by Irfan in Dera Ismail Khan on November 24, 2020, it was revealed by the Guinness Book of World Records.

The 31-year-old Irfan from South Waziristan broke Indian martial art athlete Rohtash Choudhary's record, who had done 51 push-ups in one minute by carrying the same weight on his back in Faridabad, Haryana on June 21, 2016.

Irfan holds a masters' degree in sports sciences and an MS degree in finance. He is a serial fitness record breaker, who has already broken the records of several athletes from India, USA, Iraq, UK, Philippines, Italy, and other countries.

He said he had set a target to register 50 Guinness World Records. "I'm working really hard for that. I'm determined to achieve my target in the next few months," Irfan told APP.

He said he had been working continuously for the past four months to achieve the milestone. "I want to show the world a better image of South Waziristan," he added.