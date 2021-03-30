UrduPoint.com
Irfan Mehsood Racks Up 40th Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan's top-notch martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has racked up his 40th Guinness World Record, accomplishing 24 squat thrusts in one minute with 80Ib pack on his back.

The 31-year-old Irfan from South Waziristan broke the Egyptian martial artist Mohammad Rafat Abdelftah's record, who had achieved the feat by completing 17 squat thrusts in one minute with the same weight on his back.

Irfan holds a masters' degree in sports sciences and an MS degree in finance. He is a serial fitness record breaker, who has already broken the records of several athletes from India, USA, Iraq, UK, Philippines, Italy and other countries.

He said he had set a target to register 50 Guinness World Records. "I'm working really hard for that. I'm determined to achieve my target in the next few months," Irfan told APP on phone.

He said he had been working continuously for the past four to achieve the 40 records milestone.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most squat thrusts' record in one minute with an 80Ib pack was achieved by Irfan in Dera Ismail Khan on December 2, 2020.

