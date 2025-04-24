Open Menu

Irfan Mehsud Becomes Girst Pakistani To Achieve 150 Guinness World Records

Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Irfan Mehsud becomes girst Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World Records

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsud has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to achieve 150 Guinness World records, a feat he accomplished in just nine years.

In his most recent triumph, Mehsud performed 78 squats with a 100-pound weight, breaking the previous record of 70 squats set by a Chinese athlete.

Known for his extraordinary strength and discipline, Mehsud has particularly dominated in the push-up category, having set an astounding 70 records at the world level.

Mehsud’s record-breaking achievements are not limited to one discipline. He has set 40 world records with 100 Pounds, and he holds the highest number of Guinness World Records in exercises performed with weights of 100, 80, 60 and 40 pounds. His range of record-breaking activities includes martial push-ups, squats, jumping jacks, step-ups, knee strikes, elbow strikes, side jumps, high jumps and star jumps.

The South Waziristan-born athlete has shattered records held in 20 different countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, China, Norway, Germany, France, Finland, the Philippines, Spain, Italy, Lebanon, Egypt, Iraq, Pakistan and Syria.

Beyond his own accomplishments, Mehsud is a mentor to many. Twenty of his students have also secured Guinness World Records under his guidance.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to sports and fitness, Irfan Mehsud was honoured with the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 2023. His relentless pursuit of excellence continues to inspire athletes across Pakistan and the world.

More Stories From Sports