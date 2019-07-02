Irfan, Naseem guide Pak U19 to victory in fifth match against South Africa U19

Irfan Niazi's 122 run and Naseem Shah's three for 44, helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :- Irfan Niazi's 122 run and Naseem Shah's three for 44, helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg South Africa on Tuesday.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub, and Amir Ali took two wickets a piece for 29, 39 and 42, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in 38.4 overs, said the information made available by the Pakistan cricket board here.

Johathan Bird top-scored with 95-ball 100 and hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the tourists scored 300 for eight in 50 overs. Irfan Niazi scored a brilliant 122 off 125 balls that included 15 boundaries.

He contributed 57-run partnership with captain Rohail Nazir (52) for the fourth wicket.

For the home side, Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi grabbed two wickets each.

Both teams will now move back to Durban, where they will feature in the sixth and seventh match of the series at Chatsworth Cricket Oval on 5 and 7 July, respectively.

Fifth 50-over match, Pietermaritzburg, Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 300-8, 50 overs (Irfan Niazi 122, Rohail Nazir 52; Siya Plaatjie 2-39, Lifa Ntanzi 2-77) South Africa U19 184 all out, 38.4 overs (Johathan Bird 100; Naseem Shah 3-44, Mohammad Wasim 2-29, Saim Ayub 2-39, Amir Ali 2-42) Player of the match: Irfan Niazi.