UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irfan, Naseem Guide Pak U19 To Victory In Fifth Match Against South Africa U19

Muhammad Rameez 44 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Irfan, Naseem guide Pak U19 to victory in fifth match against South Africa U19

Irfan Niazi's 122 run and Naseem Shah's three for 44, helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :- Irfan Niazi's 122 run and Naseem Shah's three for 44, helped Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs in the fifth 50-over match and take 5-0 lead at the Pietermaritzburg Oval in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa on Tuesday.

Mohammad Wasim, Saim Ayub, and Amir Ali took two wickets a piece for 29, 39 and 42, respectively, as the hosts were bowled out for 184 in 38.4 overs, said the information made available by the Pakistan cricket board here.

Johathan Bird top-scored with 95-ball 100 and hit 11 fours and three sixes.

Earlier, after electing to bat, the tourists scored 300 for eight in 50 overs. Irfan Niazi scored a brilliant 122 off 125 balls that included 15 boundaries.

He contributed 57-run partnership with captain Rohail Nazir (52) for the fourth wicket.

For the home side, Siya Plaatjie and Lifa Ntanzi grabbed two wickets each.

Both teams will now move back to Durban, where they will feature in the sixth and seventh match of the series at Chatsworth Cricket Oval on 5 and 7 July, respectively.

Fifth 50-over match, Pietermaritzburg, Pakistan U19 beat South Africa U19 by 116 runs.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 300-8, 50 overs (Irfan Niazi 122, Rohail Nazir 52; Siya Plaatjie 2-39, Lifa Ntanzi 2-77) South Africa U19 184 all out, 38.4 overs (Johathan Bird 100; Naseem Shah 3-44, Mohammad Wasim 2-29, Saim Ayub 2-39, Amir Ali 2-42) Player of the match: Irfan Niazi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pietermaritzburg Durban Lead South Africa Amir Ali July All

Recent Stories

RTA scoops multiple social responsibility, brand d ..

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed offers condolences to Dubai fi ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Executive Council introduces rating s ..

40 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi, heads of parliaments of Gabon, CA ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai is top Arab city and 11th globally in future ..

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Publishing City FZ accepted as voting memb ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.