Irfan Pathan perofrms Umrah along with his son

The Indian cricketer while taking to X has said that he has attained the blessing of Umrah with his son.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) Former Indian cricket player Irfan Pathan has achieved the milestone of performing Umrah with his son at the holy city of Mecca.

The 39-year-old former Indian Test cricketer shared an image on his social media account 'X' (formerly Twitter), where he is present in Mecca with his son.

In the caption of the image, he wrote that he has attained the blessing of Umrah with his son.

It is worth remembering that Irfan Pathan, a former fast bowler of the Indian cricket team, gained worldwide fame for his excellent bowling.

He made his debut as a fast bowler on December 12, 2003, in a Test match against Australia, and on June 9, 2004, he started his One Day International cricket career, also against Australia.

Irfan Pathan represented India in 24 T20 International matches, where he claimed 28 wickets. He was also part of the winning Indian team in the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.