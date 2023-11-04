Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza      

, , , , ,

BENGALURU: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2023) Amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the Gaza conflict, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has added his voice to the outcry against the recent bombings that have affected Palestinians.

Known for his candid and forthright opinions, Pathan shared his perspective on the matter. He stressed that as an athlete, he believes it is his responsibility to speak out, but he also called on global leaders to come together and put an end to the tragic loss of innocent children's lives while taking meaningful steps towards achieving lasting peace.

In a heart-wrenching development confirmed by the Gaza Health Ministry, an ambulance parked outside Al-Shifa Hospital became the target of an attack, resulting in a devastating loss of 15 lives. This tragic incident has pushed the number of Palestinian casualties in the ongoing conflict past the grim milestone of 9,000 lives lost.

Irfan Pathan's advocacy for the Palestinian cause has garnered support, with Pakistani actress Ushna Shah acknowledging his courage and expressing her solidarity. She commended him, saying, "My brother, I salute your courage."