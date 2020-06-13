UrduPoint.com
Irfan Registered His 31th Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:01 PM

Irfan registered his 31th Guinness World Record

Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has registered his 31th Guinness World Record with the latest record of doing 60 push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has registered his 31th Guinness World Record with the latest record of doing 60 push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack.

"The previous record of 53 push-ups was held by Ron Cooper of the United States. I attempted the record on April 11 in Dera Ismail Khan," Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, told APP.

Irfan has many records in his kitty including the most jumping jacks in one minute carrying an 80 lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) carrying 60 lb pack in one minute, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips and carrying a 60-lb pack in one minute and most push-ups (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack in one minute.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes 87 in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes 83 in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups (one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) 31 in one minute; Most push-ups (one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack) 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 (with one leg raised, carrying a 40-lb pack) in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes 261 in one minute.

