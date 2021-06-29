UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irfan Registers His 43rd Guinness World Record

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Irfan registers his 43rd Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistani martial artist, Irfan Mehsood, has registered his 43rd Guinness World Record by achieving the latest for the most push-ups (one leg raised carrying 100lb pack) in one minute.

"I broke France's Eric Lejeune's record to achieve the feat. Eric had made 31 in one minute while I did 43," he told APP on Tuesday.

Irfan said he attempted the record in February in Dera Ismial Khan.

"I have earned a total of 43 Guinness World Record titles, 23 of which are for various push-up challenges," he said.

Irfan hoped to promote his region of Waziristan and inspire people, especially the youth of his country, to stay fit and active.

He also hoped to keep achieving record titles for fitness and martial arts-related records.

Irfan Mehsud has so far broke 13 Guinness World Records for India and several of USA, UK, Iraq, Spain, Italy, Philippines, Egypt, India and France.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA World Egypt Iraq France Spain Italy United Kingdom Philippines February

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 181.45 million

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Vaccine, mask both required to stop Del ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 29, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed restructures board of directors of ..

10 hours ago

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa takes notice of f ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.