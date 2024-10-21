Irfan shatters another Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Renowned Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood, has added another feather to his cap by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest time in reverse plank position carrying a weight of 80 Pounds.

Irfan surpassed India's Manish Sharma's record of 2 minutes and 6 seconds, achieving the feat in 2 minutes and 28 seconds. Irfan has established himself as a Guinness World Record holder in various categories, including Most pushups, Most jumping jacks, Most squats, Most fitness and martial arts records.

Irfan has broken records from 17 countries, including United States, Great Britain, China, Spain, Philippines, Norway and India etc.

Irfan has becomes the first Pakistani martial artist to achieve 100 Guinness World Records in an impressive span of 8 years. His current tally stands at 120 world records.

"I am proud to represent Pakistan on the global stage, and I will continue to push boundaries and inspire future generations," Irfan told APP.

Irfan's incredible achievements demonstrate his dedication, perseverance, and passion for martial arts, cementing his status as a world-class athlete.

