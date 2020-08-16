UrduPoint.com
Irfan Wants Pakistan, India To Resume Bilateral Cricket Ties

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan has urged Pakistan and India to resume bilateral cricket ties, saying politics and cricket should be kept apart.

"Playing against India is always a fascinating experience because people want you to do well in these matches. Especially in world cup, fans want us to win against India even if we don't win the mega event," cricketpakistan.com.pk quoted him as saying.

"Politics and cricket should be kept separate because lack of Indo-Pak matches would reduce the hype around it in the future," he said.

Irfan, who bagged 83 wickets in 60 ODIs, also believes that the Men in Green would make a strong comeback in the remaining England matches.

Pakistan lost the first Test, by three wickets, despite dominating the game for a long period of time.

"Pakistan played well for majority of the game but the match slipped away from them right at the end. But I'm confident that Pakistan team will make a strong comeback and do well in the remaining matches.

" "Pakistan has a very experienced coaching staff, which will guide the players and work on their weaknesses," he said.

Irfan, who took 10 wickets in 4 Tests, also spoke about the comparisons between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan's limited-overs captain Babar Azam.

"Babar Azam is a really good player and one of a best in the world. He backs himself to perform, which is one of the reasons behind his success." "Babar has performed in all conditions, meanwhile Kohli's has sometimes struggled overseas. Although, Kohli is a world class batsman as well," he said.

Irfan, was also hopeful of making a comeback in the national side, especially in limited-overs format.

"I'm working on my form and fitness and hope that I can make a comeback in the national side in the future, be it the Twenty20s or ODI cricket. Pakistan has a lot of good youngsters but you need experienced campaigners as well in the squad," he said.

