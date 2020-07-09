Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 33rd Guinness World Record by setting the latest of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 33rd Guinness World Record by setting the latest of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack.

"I broke the record of 70 jumping jacks by doing 81. I am the first player in the world to set this record. I have the record of all three jumping jacks at the world level. I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in April this year", he told APP.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack.

Irfan holds records for the most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.