UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irfan's 33rd Guinness World Record Approved

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 04:27 PM

Irfan's 33rd Guinness World Record approved

Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 33rd Guinness World Record by setting the latest of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsood has achieved his 33rd Guinness World Record by setting the latest of the most jumping jacks (81) in one minute carrying a 60-lb pack.

"I broke the record of 70 jumping jacks by doing 81. I am the first player in the world to set this record. I have the record of all three jumping jacks at the world level. I attempted the record in Dera Ismail Khan in April this year", he told APP.

Irfan, who hails from Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, also holds the record of the most jumping jacks (64) in one minute while carrying a 100-lb pack.

Irfan holds records for the most (60) push-ups in one minute with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack, most knuckle push-ups (59) in one minute carrying a 60 lb pack, most side lunges (72) in a minute, most push-ups (39) on fingertips in one minute while carrying a 60-lb pack and most push-ups in one minute (40) with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack.

He also holds the record for most side lunges in one minute with 54 lunges in total.

The other records he broke included most full-contact knee strikes (87), in one minute using one leg; most full contact knee strikes, (83) in one minute (alternate legs); most push-ups with one leg raised, and carrying a 40-lb pack, 31 in one minute; most push-ups with one leg raised and carrying an 80-lb pack, 21 in one minute; most knuckle push-ups 25 with one leg raised and carrying a 40-lb pack in one minute; most thumb push-ups 35 in one minute; Most Bo staff strikes, 261 in one minute.

Related Topics

Pakistan South Waziristan World Dera Ismail Khan Bo April All From

Recent Stories

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

48 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

1 hour ago

DED-Ajman, Brand Owners’ Protection Group to enh ..

2 hours ago

DRAP urged to take emergency steps for approving c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.