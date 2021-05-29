Irfans achieves another Guinness World Record

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistani martial artist Irfan Mehsud has broken the Guinness World Record of Spain's Alejandro Solar Tari for the most push ups in one minute carrying a 100 lb pack.

Alejandro Solar Tari did 49 push-ups in one minute while Irfan Mehsud broke the record with 55 push-ups. He attempted the feat in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, in December 2020.

"I have been practicing wushu since 2005 and has now earned his third dan as a black belt. Through seeing videos of record holders and reading several editions of the Guinness World Records book, I started to get inspired and worked towards record titles of his own," he told APP.

He said he trains for four to five hours daily for every record he attempts until he feels he can break the one he's aiming for.

"My aim through breaking records is to promote his region of Waziristan all while advocating a healthy lifestyle and staying active. I hope to achieve a total of fifty record titles," he said.

Irfan Mehsud was the only player in the world to have set 23 world records in the push-ups category and has so far broke 13 Guinness World Records of India. He holds a total of 42 Guinness World Records.

