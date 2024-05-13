Irish Men To Tour Pakistan For Test Series In September 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 13, 2024 | 09:11 PM
The Irish Men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan to play a test series against the Men in Green in August - September 2025
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Irish Men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan to play a test series against the Men in Green in August - September 2025.
This was decided during a meeting between the Chairman Cricket Ireland Brian MacNeice and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting in Dublin, says a press release issued by PCB’s Rafiullah Khan.
The PCB Chairman was hosted by his counterpart on the day of second T20I between the two teams. A series among women cricket teams also came under discussion and both the cricket boards agreed to a series soon.
MacNeice accorded warm welcome to Naqvi and presented him with Irish team jersey and a cap as a souvenir.
The Irish Cricket Cahir said hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan is a welcome decision and that Pakistan has always provided excellent security for international tournaments.
Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi thanked MacNeice for the excellent arrangements made for the Pakistan team's tour of Ireland, adding that Pakistan team received a lot of support and love during the tour.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Warren Deutrom and other high officials from the Cricket Ireland were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Govt asked to align tobacco tax with WHO guidelines
DC for providing municipal services to public
PM Shehbaz Sharif resigns as PML-N President
DPM Dar invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan under CPEC
Man arrested for attempted sexual assault
Attock court sentences drug peddler
IGP reviews counterterrorism efforts, advocates for enhanced measures
IHC to take up contempt cases on complaints of judges
Rs 23 billion subsidy package - PM Shehbaz's gift for Kashmiris: Ch Anwar
NIMA hosts farewell lunch for former IRS, CASS Presidents
Adviser on Tourism resents use of substandard material in renovation of Nishtar ..
US stocks rise, Europe falls before inflation data
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: Rome Open results54 minutes ago
-
Osaka and Rublev fall at Rome Open as climate protesters invade courts2 hours ago
-
T20I third match: Pakistan to face Ireland at Dublin tomorrow2 hours ago
-
Babar Azam sets T20I captaincy record in Pakistan win3 hours ago
-
PTF launches coaching course to nurture tennis talent3 hours ago
-
De Paul stunner fires Atletico past Celta towards top four finish3 hours ago
-
Hockey player honored for outstanding performance3 hours ago
-
KU clinch All Pakistan Intervarsity Chess championship title3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s victory over Ireland takes Babar to a new record5 hours ago
-
Shahid Afridi lauds Pakistan team5 hours ago
-
Pak U-12 team to leave for Nepal on May 17 for South Asia team competition7 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar football league a work in progress7 hours ago