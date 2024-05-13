Irish Men to tour Pakistan for test series in September 2025

The Irish Men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan to play a test series against the Men in Green in August - September 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The Irish Men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan to play a test series against the Men in Green in August - September 2025.

This was decided during a meeting between the Chairman Cricket Ireland Brian MacNeice and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a meeting in Dublin, says a press release issued by PCB’s Rafiullah Khan.

The PCB Chairman was hosted by his counterpart on the day of second T20I between the two teams. A series among women cricket teams also came under discussion and both the cricket boards agreed to a series soon.

MacNeice accorded warm welcome to Naqvi and presented him with Irish team jersey and a cap as a souvenir.

The Irish Cricket Cahir said hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan is a welcome decision and that Pakistan has always provided excellent security for international tournaments.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi thanked MacNeice for the excellent arrangements made for the Pakistan team's tour of Ireland, adding that Pakistan team received a lot of support and love during the tour.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Warren Deutrom and other high officials from the Cricket Ireland were also present on the occasion.