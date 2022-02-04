UrduPoint.com

Irish Racer Starts From Scratch To Fulfil Olympic Dream

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Irish racer starts from scratch to fulfil Olympic dream

Yanqing, China, Feb 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :When Elsa Desmond decided to quit the Great Britain team to race for Ireland and pursue her dream of competing at the Winter Olympics, there was a problem -- Ireland did not have a luge federation.

So she set one up.

Luge first captivated her imagination as an eight-year-old watching the 2006 Winter Games from Turin on tv.

Desmond, now 24, fell for the high-speed sport on ice.

"I liked the combination of speed, skill and power," she told AFP at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

"I was a nervous kid, but I saw the (luge) athletes, who looked so confident. I wanted to be like that." Although born in Buckinghamshire in southern England, Desmond switched from the Great Britain team to Ireland in 2018, qualifying through her grandparents.

She will be Ireland's flag-bearer in Friday's opening ceremony in Beijing.

"When I left GB, we had no idea what we were doing," she said of her efforts which resulted in her founding the Irish Luge Federation in 2020.

"We had to start a company in Ireland, so we are a registered corporation there, it was a lot of work -- I had no idea what it was going to be like.

"90 percent of the work has been me, it has been a steep learning curve.

"I don't regret it for a second, because my career changed once I had the ability to control where I wanted to race." The rules prevent her becoming federation president, so her father Brendan has the honorary role.

She estimates that over the last six seasons she has spent around 50,000 Pounds ($67,000) on the sport from her own funds, subsidies and donations from her family.

Desmond graduated as a doctor last year and works in general surgery at Southend hospital in Essex.

She describes starting her career during the Covid pandemic as "brutal, really hard".

"As a newly qualified doctor, I went straight into an NHS (National Health Service) which is at full capacity".

She is grateful for the four months leave that her hospital gave her to prepare for the Beijing Olympics, "otherwise I wouldn't be here".

Balancing long work hours with luge training often meant burning the midnight oil.

"We work a lot of hours. I get up early and stay up late, I use my days off and I don't have much social life," she admits.

Her dream of competing at a Winter Olympics will finally come true when the women's heats start Monday, but five days later she will return to work at the hospital.

Related Topics

Company Oil Doctor Beijing Turin Ireland Women 2018 2020 Olympics Family TV From Race

Recent Stories

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missin ..

UN demands Taliban provide info on two more missing women activists

1 hour ago
 Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

Rohit to lead India into 1,000th ODI

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

Cricket: Afghanistan to tour Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

India's coronavirus death toll crosses 500,000

2 hours ago
 Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to ..

Moscow Not Surprised US Shifting Responsibility to Russia for Leaked Response on ..

2 hours ago
 France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next w ..

France's Macron to go to Russia and Ukraine next week: presidency

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>