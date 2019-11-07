UrduPoint.com
Irish Sprinter Bennett Leaves Bora

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Irish sprinter Sam Bennett is to leave Bora-Hansgrohe, the German team announced on Thursday, and is expected to join Deceuninck-Quick Step

Bennett, 29, won three stages at the 2018 Giro d'Italia and two stages on this year's Tour of Spain.

"Over the last six years, Bora-Hansgrohe developed Sam Bennett into one of the best sprinters in the peloton," the team said in a statement.

"Against this background it however became more and more difficult to align the team's and rider's goals.

"Therefore, Bora-Hansgrohe's management has decided to accept Sam Bennett's wish to leave Bora-Hansgrohe and continue his journey with another team."Bennett began his career with Sean Kelly's An Post team in Ireland before joining NetApp-Endura in 2014 which a year later evolved into Bora.

Deceuninck-Quick Step have been courting him for several weeks.

