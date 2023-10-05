Open Menu

Irish Star O'Mahony Wins 100th Cap For World Cup Decider With Scots

Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2023

Peter O'Mahony will become the latest Irish player to reach a landmark 100 caps for his country on Saturday when Ireland face Scotland in a match pivotal to both sides' Rugby World Cup hopes

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Peter O'Mahony will become the latest Irish player to reach a landmark 100 caps for his country on Saturday when Ireland face Scotland in a match pivotal to both sides' Rugby World Cup hopes.

The 34-year-old flanker was named on Thursday in a side showing just two changes to the starting XV that impressed in the 13-8 win over defending champions South Africa a fortnight ago.

Head coach Andy Farrell has brought in hooker Dan Sheehan in preference to Ronan Kelleher whose line-out throwing was awry in the first half of the Springboks match.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton blamed Kelleher's poor throwing more on bad calls and this may account for Iain Henderson coming into the second row with the line-out caller James Ryan dropping to the bench.

There has been talk of Ryan having a hand injury.

