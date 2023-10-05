Open Menu

Irish Star O'Mahony Wins 100th Cap For World Cup Decider With Scots

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Irish star O'Mahony wins 100th cap for World Cup decider with Scots

O'Mahony will become the latest Irish player to reach a landmark 100 caps for his country on Saturday when Ireland face Scotland in a match pivotal to both sides' Rugby World Cup hopes

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Peter O'Mahony will become the latest Irish player to reach a landmark 100 caps for his country on Saturday when Ireland face Scotland in a match pivotal to both sides' Rugby World Cup hopes.

The 34-year-old flanker was named on Thursday in a side showing just two changes to the starting XV that impressed in the 13-8 win over defending champions South Africa a fortnight ago.

Head coach Andy Farrell has brought in hooker Dan Sheehan in preference to Ronan Kelleher whose line-out throwing was awry in the first half of the Springboks match.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton blamed Kelleher's poor throwing more on bad calls and this may account for Iain Henderson coming into the second row with the line-out caller James Ryan dropping to the bench.

There has been talk of Ryan having a hand injury.

However, his demotion is still a surprise as the Leinster star has been an ever present in the starting XV under Joe Schmidt and then Farrell with him deputising for Sexton as captain when the latter has been unavailable.

O'Mahony becomes the 10th player to reach the milestone for Ireland, following in the footsteps of current team-mates Sexton, Conor Murray and Keith Earls.

He made his debut for Ireland in a 42-10 win against Italy in February 2012.

Related Topics

World Poor Ireland Italy South Africa February May Coach

Recent Stories

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

Teacher is architect of nation: President IIUI

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid ..

Pakistan needs to capitalize on opportunities amid crisis due to evolving global ..

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative ..

Sharjah and Indian Chambers discuss collaborative initiatives to enhance bilater ..

11 minutes ago
 Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, ..

Nawaz has long history of constructing motorways, power plants, CPEC: Raja Riaz

6 minutes ago
 GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating cor ..

GGDC Nushki's declamation contest on combating corruption

6 minutes ago
 Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

Ashrafi, George discuss Jaranwala incident

15 minutes ago
High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties betwe ..

High-Level meeting strengthens economic ties between Pakistan, Kazakhstan

15 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 1 ..

Inter-provincial Education Conference on October 16

15 minutes ago
 Quetta reports another Congo virus case

Quetta reports another Congo virus case

15 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decrees forming Boards of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing ..

26 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4t ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of 4th Mohamed bin Zayed Award for ..

26 minutes ago
 More scholarships for UAF students

More scholarships for UAF students

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports