Irish women to tour Pakistan for ODI, T20 series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :The Irish women's cricket team was all set to tour Pakistan for a white-ball series in November 2022.

According to ICC, this would be the first time a senior Ireland team (men or women) would play in Pakistan. The tour begins with three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is from November 6 to 18 this year. The three ODIs would be played on November 6, 8 and 11 while T20Is will take place on November 14, 16 and 18.

The two teams also form a part of the trio (the third team being Australia) that will play a T20I tri-series at the Bready Cricket Club in Ireland in July.

"We couldn't have asked for a better start to 2022, following the announcement of full-time contracts. We have a busy summer ahead and are greatly looking forward to the prospect of playing Pakistan in an away series," said Laura Delany, captain of Ireland.

"As a squad, we haven't travelled to Pakistan before, but now having qualified for the ICC Women's Championship we have been presented with this opportunity, one that no doubt will be a good challenge towards the end of the year.

"Having not played in Asian conditions for a few years now due to COVID-19, with a young squad this will be an invaluable opportunity as we are set to play more regularly in this part of the world over coming years."The two have faced each other 33 times across all formats, with Pakistan emerging victorious 24 times in those encounters and Ireland winning 9 of them. They last met in the 2018 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Pakistan taking the game by 38 runs.