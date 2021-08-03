UrduPoint.com

Irishman Bennett To 'go Back Home' To Bora

Tue 03rd August 2021

Irishman Bennett to 'go back home' to Bora

Irish sprinter Same Bennett, who has spent the last two years with Deceuninck, is to rejoin Bora on a two-year deal, the German team announced on Tuesday

Irish sprinter Same Bennett, who has spent the last two years with Deceuninck, is to rejoin Bora on a two-year deal, the German team announced on Tuesday.

Bennett spent six seasons with Bora before leaving at the end of 2019. He went on to win the green jersey at the 2020 Tour de France but was absent from this year's race.

The 30-year-old, who has not raced since the Tour of Algarve at the beginning of May, has chalked up multiple stage wins on each of the grand tours -- two in the Tour de France, three in the Giro and three in the Vuelta.

"I have enjoyed two great years at Deceuninck-QuickStep, my boyhood dream team, and have continued my development both on and off the bike whilst making lifelong friendships," said Bennett in a statement.

"However, I feel ready to go back home to be the team leader that I want to be, and know Bora-Hansgrohe also wants me to be.

"I am ready to embrace the role of a team leader, to help drive the team forward so we can win together."Bora are undergoing a major shake-up in personnel and last week announced the departure at the end of the year of star sprinter Peter Sagan as well as German sprinter Pascal Ackermann.

The new sprint group will include three other newcomers in the shape of New Zealander Shane Archbold, Irishman Ryan Mullen and Dutchman Danny van Poppel, who have all signed two-year contracts.

