Irtaza Hussain annexes 16th CNS Amateur Golf Championship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Irtaza Hussain clinched the 16th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur (CNS) Golf Cup 2023 title at Margalla Greens Golf Club on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony congratulated the winners for their remarkable success and appreciated their skills, said a press release.

He lauded the high standards of the game that provided exciting and quality entertainment to the participants. He commended the untiring efforts of MGGC staff and organizers for the seamless conduct of the championship.

He also appreciated the consistent and generous support from sponsors, management of MGGC Islamabad and media fraternity, without which he said the event would not have been such a resounding success.

Around 300 golfers from across Pakistan participated in various categories included Men Amateurs, Lady Amateurs, Seniors and Juniors.

The closing and prize-distributing ceremony was attended by various civil and military dignitaries including officers, organizers, sponsors, golfers and media fraternity.