UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irving, Harden Shine As Nets Outpower Clippers

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Irving, Harden shine as Nets outpower Clippers

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Kyrie Irving rattled in 39 points and James Harden bagged the 50th regular season triple double of his career as the Brooklyn Nets outgunned the Los Angeles Clippers 124-120 on Tuesday.

The potential NBA finals sneak preview at the Barclays Center saw the Nets' big three of Irving, Harden and Kevin Durant combine for a total of 90 points to halt the Clippers' three-game unbeaten streak.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers scoring with 33 points while Paul George added 26 and French international Nicolas Batum chipping in with 21.

Irving said the Nets had been determined to lay down a marker against the Clippers, who led the Western Conference with the league's best record heading into the game.

"We knew they were going to come out aggressive and they've got two wonderful players (Leonard and George) and a great collection of guys," Irving said.

"We know they're in contention for meeting us down the line so we wanted to come out and make an impression. I felt like we did that. It was a total team effort and that's what it's going to take every single night."The Nets, who had blown a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in a late collapse to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, were given a scare late in the game when a 118-108 advantage shrank to a single point with five seconds remaining.

But a length-of-the court pass from Harden to Jeff Green set up a lay-up that made it 122-119, and the Nets eventually made the game safe with two closing free throws from Irving with 1.9 seconds on the clock.

Related Topics

Washington Big Three Los Angeles George Lead Sunday From Best Court

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

8 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

8 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.