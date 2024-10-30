Irving outduels Edwards as Mavs down Wolves in rematch

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks recovered from an early Anthony Edwards onslaught to score a 120-114 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Kyrie Irving scored 35 points as the Dallas Mavericks recovered from an early Anthony Edwards onslaught to score a 120-114 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Edwards had looked poised to help Minnesota avenge last season's Western Conference finals defeat to Dallas after erupting for 24 points in a devastating first-quarter performance.

He rained in six three-pointers and shot six-of-10 from the field to help Minnesota take a 34-26 lead into the second quarter.

But Dallas hit back, outscoring Minnesota 35-25 in the second quarter to take a 61-59 lead at half-time.

Irving took over in the third quarter with 16 points as Dallas built a decisive 93-82 advantage heading into the fourth.

Although Minnesota rallied to get within two points with just over three minutes remaining, Dallas regrouped and a monster three-pointer from Luka Doncic and nine fourth-quarter points from Irving closed out the win.

"We're just very resilient and understood what the game plan was," a relieved Irving said after winning. "They were making a lot of threes.

"We know this team very well. They know us very well -- so we knew it was going to be a personal one. Emotions were high so just grateful that we came in here and got the dub (win)."

Irving led the Dallas scoring with Doncic adding 24 points. P.J. Washington chipped in with 17 points while Daniel Gafford added 14.

Minnesota star Edwards meanwhile topped the home team's scorers with a game-high 37 points, with new recruit Julius Randle finishing with 20.

Irving was satisfied with a performance that saw Dallas improve to 3-1 for the season as they look to establish themselves as genuine contenders in the West.

"We're just getting acclimated, we're getting into a great rhythm, getting in great shape," Irving said of Dallas's promising early season form.

"We just want to value possessions right now, we're just developing that chemistry."

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets were taken to overtime for a second consecutive night before battling to a 144-139 road win over the Brooklyn Nets thanks to the 150th triple double of Nikola Jokic's career.

Denver had been forced to dig deep to clinch an overtime win over Toronto on Monday and were once again forced to go to the well by the Nets, who surged into a 17-point lead in the second quarter before slowly being reeled in.

Jokic forced overtime with just nine seconds remaining, nailing a hook shot to make it 125-125.

Denver then dominated in overtime, outscoring Brooklyn 19-14 to clinch a win which helps the Nuggets improve to 2-2.

Jokic finished with 29 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists, while Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon both added 24 points apiece. Russell Westbrook contributed 22 points off the bench.

German international Dennis Schroder led the Brooklyn scorers with 28 points.

In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors shrugged off the absence of the injured Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins to outgun the New Orleans Pelicans 124-106.

The Pelicans had threatened a drubbing in the first half after outscoring the Warriors 31-14 in the first quarter before opening up a 20-point lead early in the second.

But the Warriors flipped the switch after the interval, outscoring New Pelicans 77-55 to pull away for an ultimately comfortable win.

The Warriors drained 21 three-pointers, with Buddy Hield accounting for seven of them before finishing with 28 points.

Zion Williamson led the New Orleans scorers with 31 points while Brandon Ingram had 30.

In Tuesday's other NBA game, the Sacramento Kings downed the Utah Jazz 113-96.