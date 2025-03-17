Is Virat Kohli going to withdraw T20I retirement?

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indian cricket star says if Team India reach final of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he may consider coming out of retirement for that match

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) Indian cricket star Virat Kohli on Monday made an intriguing statement regarding the possibility of reversing his T20I retirement.

Speaking at a special event organized by his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli addressed his retirement decision in a remark that has since gone viral on social media.

In a humorous tone, Kohli stated that if Team India reach the final of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, he might consider coming out of retirement for that match.

He expressed confidence that India’s new generation of cricketers would be ready to win the gold medal. He also shared his excitement about cricket being included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying that it was great news for the sport.

It may be mentioned here that Kohli retired from T20 internationals in June last year following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup. Cricket was last played in the Olympics in 1900, and after 128 years, the sport will make a comeback at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.