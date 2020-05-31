Islahuddin hits back at Hanif Khan, says never lobbied for a post in PHF

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Hockey legend Islahuddin Siddiqui on Sunday went down the memory lane to hit back former Olympian Hanif Khan, who recently questioned his roles as a coach, manager and selector.

Hanif had stated that Islahuddin served as team manager in 1983, 1988-93 and 2000 but Pakistan was never able to win any major title under him.

"Please don't bring a bad name for the country and for Pakistan hockey through such allegations. People are already worried due to coronavirus spread, while Pakistan hockey is also passing through critical times. Don't try to become a hero through such tactics," Islahuddin told APP on phone in response to Hanif Khan's allegations.

The 72-year-old Islahuddin said those blaming others should first look at their own performance. "Any attempt to earn cheap popularity would serve with no good purpose.

My request to all those who have been involved with Pakistan hockey is that hockey has given us respect. It has given us a name. Those speaking like that are actually playing in the hands of anti-state elements." Islahuddin reminisced his feats as a player, manager and selector and said he was thankful to God for whatever he achieved. "I led Pakistan team to Hockey World Cup glory in 1978. During the same year Pakistan team completed a grand slam under my leadership as it also emerged victorious in Champions Trophy besides claiming gold medal at Asian Games," said Islahuddin, who played between 1967 and 1978, scoring 137 goals in 130 matches.

Ruminating he said, he earned silver medal in the 1972 Olympics at Munich and bronze medal in the 1976 Olympics at Montreal. He said he played a key role in the team that won 1971 World Cup, while it was under his captaincy that Pakistan finished as runner-up in 1975 World Cup and then in 1978 won the mega event [World Cup].

"There are also several other international events that Pakistan won when I was either captain or an important member of the team," added the erstwhile right winger, who also captained Pakistan hockey team in 45 test matches where Pakistan emerged triumphant in 43 matches while two ended in a draw.

Former skipper Hanif, who had been playing under Islahuddin's captaincy had also stated that Islahuddin was lobbying for a top post in Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and warned that any such appointment would be a disaster. But Islahuddin denied that he was trying for that.

"I've never lobbied for such a thing in my entire life. In the past too whenever I was offered a post in PHF I never asked for that. It was the federation that always approached me to serve the country and nation.

"Currently, I'm also not in touch with the incumbent hockey management.

In case if someone [from PHF] contacts me I'll myself reveal that . You [Hanif Khan] are not supposed to do that." About his various stints as Pakistan team coach and manager, he said that in 1983 Pakistan team claimed silver medal in international hockey team tournament in Hong Kong and after that he had quit his job.

"Then I again served as manager from 1988 to 1992. Please note that Pakistan was at number 11 in 1986 World Cup in England, while in the same year it finished at number four in Asian Games in Korea. Considering it a challenge I took the charge of and that same team won its very first event [under me], Indira Gandhi International Hockey Tournament in Lucknow, India in 1989. Then during the same year, 0we won Asia Cup in New Delhi." "Then, we ended as runner-up in 1990 World Cup in Lahore to claim silver medal. Later, that year [in 1990] we won gold medal in Asian Games in Beijing." "In 1991, we featured in BMW Champions Trophy in Holland along with world's top six outfits and won gold medal. Then again in 1991's Champions Trophy in Holland we won silver medal." "In 1992'a Champions Trophy in Berlin, we also ended second to claim sliver. Later, in the same year [1992] we claim bronze medal in Barcelona Olympics." Islahuddin said that in 1998 his services were again hired for manager/coach. "During that period we introduced penalty-corner specialist Sohail Abbas. And then, we went on to defeat India in a nine Test-match series." "In 2000 Sydney Olympics we finished at fourth and that achievement is also not that too bad." "In 2007, I once again served for six months. We went to Moscow and won gold in the four-nation tournament." He said in 2014, when he was chairman selection committee Pakistan finished as runner-up in four international events, including Asian Games and Champions Trophy.

"I reserve the right to answer if somebody will try to blame me like that. Look at my performance as a player, as a captain, as a coach and as a selector.

"I've also served for 17 years in different committees of FIH's Rules board. Moreover, I also worked for 12 years in different committees of Asian Hockey Federation." "It's a big honour for me and a special reward by Allah Almighty. I believe whatever I achieved is the result of entire nation's prayers for me." "But I feel sorry for people like Hanif Khan who don't even know how to respect their seniors. I've been his captain, manager and coach. I never spoke like that against him. It is a pity he is lobbying that way and becoming part of a conspiracy against Pakistan hockey." "Beware of the evil of the one you have been generous too," Islahuddin concluded while quoting Hazrat Ali (R.A).

