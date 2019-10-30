Islahuddin sees Pakistan hockey lagging 12 years behind Olympics

Former Olympian Islahuddin sees Pakistan hockey lagging 12 years behind the Olympics as the Green-shirts last got to play in the 2012 mega event and now if qualifies than would go in the 2024 extravaganza

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Olympian Islahuddin sees Pakistan hockey lagging 12 years behind the Olympics as the Green-shirts last got to play in the 2012 mega event and now if qualifies than would go in the 2024 extravaganza.

After playing a nail-biting 4-4 draw against the Netherlands in the first match of the two-match Olympic qualifier in Amsterdam, Pakistan were outplayed 1-6 by the hosts in the second game resulting in Pakistan's ouster from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The green-shirts could not qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics too.

Islahuddin, who led Pakistan to Hockey World Cup glory in 1978, expressed disappointment for the team's ouster from the Olympics, saying a vision was needed to be set for future. "We need to build three teams' youth, juniors and seniors to revive the game of hockey," he told APP.

Another step needed for the revival of the game, he said was the All Pakistan Talent Hunt Programme. "Long training camps minimum of three months were required to improve players' physical fitness," he said.

Islahuddin, who played between 1967 and 1978 and was capped 130 times scoring 137 goals, said the game of hockey was just like chess.

"We need to identify the grey areas and needed to work on them removing the weaknesses of players," he said.

Islahuddin, who captained the 1975 World Cup runner-up team and 1978 World Cup winning team, said players needed to work out with light weight training in the gym. "The only way to select players for the upcoming tournaments should be merit and physical fitness," he said.

Islahuddin, who received Pride of Performance award in 1982 and Sitara-i-Imtiaz award in 2010, said Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) was one of the ways out to regain lost glory. "It doesn't matter if international teams don't visit Pakistan, as through PHL we could rope in individual foreign players," he said.

He said a proper grant was need from the government according to the national hockey's sports Calendar and training commitments. "If a proper grant was set for the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) then it can manage the game from the grass-root to top level," he said.