Islamabad Bulls wins Kashmir Solidarity basketball match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Bulls downed Islamabad Raptors in a close encounter by 65-62 in the Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match played here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match was organized by the Federal Basketball Association and Insaf Sports and Cultural wing.

Rizwan Khursheed was the top scorer from bulls with 15 points followed by Ahmed Waleed 13 and Yasir 12 while Raja Farhan was the top scorer from Raptors with 13 points followed by Faiz Kayani 12 and Kasim 10.

President Federal Basketball Association and Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ijaz Rafi Butt, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Islamabad Region Farid-ur-Rehman who were the chief guests on the concluding ceremony lauded the efforts of Ouj e Zahoor for reviving the basketball events with SOP's during the COVID-19 pandemic.