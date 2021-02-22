UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Bulls Wins Kashmir Solidarity Basketball Match

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:39 PM

Islamabad Bulls wins Kashmir Solidarity basketball match

Islamabad Bulls downed Islamabad Raptors in a close encounter by 65-62 in the Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match played here at the Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Bulls downed Islamabad Raptors in a close encounter by 65-62 in the Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match played here at the Pakistan sports Complex.

The Kashmir Solidarity exhibition basketball match was organized by the Federal Basketball Association and Insaf Sports and Cultural wing.

Rizwan Khursheed was the top scorer from bulls with 15 points followed by Ahmed Waleed 13 and Yasir 12 while Raja Farhan was the top scorer from Raptors with 13 points followed by Faiz Kayani 12 and Kasim 10.

President Federal Basketball Association and Deputy Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ijaz Rafi Butt, President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Islamabad Region Farid-ur-Rehman who were the chief guests on the concluding ceremony lauded the efforts of Ouj e Zahoor for reviving the basketball events with SOP's during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Sports From Top

Recent Stories

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN ch ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.30 a barrel ..

11 minutes ago

UN chief demands immediate halt to Myanmar 'repres ..

8 minutes ago

Burgess in new run-in with Australian law: reports ..

8 minutes ago

AIG Karamullah Soomro passes away

8 minutes ago

Skating Commandos perform duty for PSL 6 in Karach ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.