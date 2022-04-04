UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy Kicks Off OnTuesday

Muhammad Rameez Published April 04, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad Club Champions Trophy kicks off onTuesday

The Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 would kick off on Tuesday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022 would kick off on Tuesday here at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground.

In this Pakistan Polo Association approved eight-goal tournament, top six teams, having the services of top national and international polo players, were taking part.

The teams were divided into two pools as Pool A comprises Kalabagh, BN Polo and Asean Polo while Pool B includes The Guards, Kalabagh/Shahtaj and EFU/PAF.

The inaugural encounter of the eight-goal event would be contested between Kalabagh and BN Polo Team at 3:15 pm while The Guards will take on Kalabagh/Shahtaj in the second match of the opening day at 3:45 pm.

The subsidiary final to be played on Saturday while the final would be on Sunday.

The local and foreign players have lauded the lush green Islamabad Club Polo Ground, saying they were really enjoying the high-goal season while playing at this ground.

All the patrons of the teams have expressed the hope that they would try to exhibit their prowess against their respective opponents throughout the week and try to win this prestigious eight-goal tournament.

