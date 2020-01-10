UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Club T20 Tournament From Saturday

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:41 PM

Islamabad Club T20 Tournament from Saturday

The Islamabad Club Twenty20 Cricket Tournament would kick off from Saturday with 6 teams participating in the mega event for the top honour

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Club Twenty20 cricket Tournament would kick off from Saturday with 6 teams participating in the mega event for the top honour.

At a press conference here at Islamabad Club, Secretary Islamabad Club Sheharyar Mirza along with Dr.

Shah Nawaz and Zubair Nasir unveiled the trophy of the tournament and named the participating teams of the tournament.

The teams include IC Happy XIV - The Red Team, IC Titans - The Green Team, IC Rising stars - The Yellow Team, IC Leopards - The Orange Team, IC Green - The Blue Team and IC Shaheens - The Purple Team. The tournament would continue till March 8.

