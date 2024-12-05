Open Menu

Islamabad Cycling Association Announces Exciting 3 Day Cycling Tour

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad Cycling Association is excited to announce the Tour of Islamabad 2024, a 3-day international cycling event for men and women.

According to press released issued here on Thursday, the event will take place from December 6th to December 8th, 2024.

The Tour of Islamabad is a prestigious event that celebrates the spirit of cycling.It promotes health, fitness, environmental sustainability and international unity. Cyclists from around the world as well as local talent will come together for an exciting competition of skill, endurance and camaraderie.

Day 1 (December 6th): Individual Time Trial (ITT) - 15 km route from Zoo Parking to Pir Sohawa, Day 2 (December 7th): Stage 2 - 63 km (men) and 59 km (women) route from Faisal Masjid to Murree, Day 3 (December 8th): Final Stage (Circuit Race) - 120 km (men) and 60 km (women) loops around B-17 and Faisal Hills

The Tour of Islamabad is more than just a race.

It is a celebration of cycling as a healthy and environmentally friendly activity.The stunning routes will pass through wildlife reserves, historical landmarks and areas of natural beauty, promoting environmental conservation.

This year's event will welcome participants from around the world, alongside local cycling talent. The event offers a platform for cultural exchange and fosters international unity through the universal language of sport.

