Islamabad football trials begin

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The two-day trials for the selection of the Islamabad Under-16 football team under Islamabad Football Association (IFA) started here at Mehran Football Ground Karachi Company.

According to Muhammad Zaman, Chairman IFA's Normalization Committee, more than 100 players from the Federal capital took part in the trials.

He said the selected 18-member team from Islamabad would participate in the National Under-16 Football Championship, which was scheduled to be played in Peshawar from November 27 to December 3 this month.

A total of five teams were participating in the championship including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also directed the officials of the clubs affiliated with IFA to send their players to participate in the trials.

At the time of the trials, the players would have to bring their original 'B' form with them to prove their age.Raja Masood was the chairman of the six-member selection committee while members include Syed Muqbal Hussain Naqvi, Shafqat Raza, Tariq Mahmood Chaudhry, Shafaat Khan and Muhammad Sudhir.