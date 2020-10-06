Islamabad football trials from Oct 10

The two-day trials for the selection of the Islamabad football team would be held from October 10 here at the Mehran Football Ground

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The two-day trials for the selection of the Islamabad football team would be held from October 10 here at the Mehran Football Ground.

Chairman Islamabad Football Association's normalization committee, Muhammad Zaman said the trials would be held daily from 2pm to 5pm.

He also directed the representatives of all registered clubs to send their players for the trials. "The selected team will participate in the first Chief Minister Balochistan All Pakistan Gold Cup Football Tournament," he said.