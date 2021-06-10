Islamabad football trials on June 18

UrduPoint.com
Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Three-day trials to select the Islamabad under-23 football team would be held from June 18, here at the T&T Football Ground.

According to the General Secretary, Islamabad Football Association, Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, the selected team would feature in the National U-23 Football Championship to be held from July 3, at Abbottabad.

He said a total of 12 teams would participate in the championship from all over the country. "Two teams each will take part in the event fromPunjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while one team each from Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, FATA and Azad Jummu & Kashmir will feature in the championship," he said.

He said the players from registered clubs of Islamabad were eligible to take part in the three days trials to conclude on June 20.

