Islamabad Green win Kashmir Solidarity Day netball match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Green pulled off an exciting victory over Islamabad Blue in an exhibition netball match that held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Pakistan sports Complex on Saturday.

Both the teams displayed outstanding skills and potential but it was Islamabad Green that finally registered a 19-15 win.

Managing Director, Pakistan SSC Zahir Shah and Deputy Director General, Pakistan Sports board Shahid islam gave away prizes to players.

On Sunday, an exhibition netball match in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day will be played between Elite academy and NF Academy at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi.

President Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain will be the chief guest and give away the prizes to winning teams.