Islamabad High Court Adjourns PCB Officials' Dismissal Case Till Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:24 AM

Islamabad High Court adjourns PCB officials' dismissal case till Friday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition pertaining to the dismissal of three officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) till Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition pertaining to the dismissal of three officials of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) till Friday.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the writ filed by PCB Administration Officer Malik Khurram Shehzad, and two coaches Azhar and Taimoor Azam against termination of their jobs, asked their counsel Barrister Shoaib Razzaq to provide case law to the bench on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

The petitioners, in their plea, has stated that they had been performing their duties in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and their services were terminated by the management without issuing any show-cause notice.

They prayed the court to set aside the notifications regarding termination of their services.

