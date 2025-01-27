Open Menu

Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab Victorious In National Goalball C’ship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab earned victories in the National Goalball Championship 2025 matches held here at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.

The opening ceremony of the National Goalball Championship 2025 witnessed a vibrant start, attended by notable dignitaries including Mahar Shahid Iqbal, Chief Civil Defence, and Miyan Idrees, Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program.

Both guests applauded the remarkable efforts of the players, encouraging them to continue their journey with determination and passion.

The championship showcased thrilling matches on the opening day. In the Men’s event, Islamabad triumphed over Kashmir with a score of 10-7; Punjab defeated KP by a margin of 12-7; Balochistan secured a victory against Sindh with a score of 7-4.

In Women’s event, Islamabad achieved a dominant win against Punjab with an impressive score of 7-4; Islamabad also outperformed KP with a victory of 9-5.

The event serves as a platform for identifying exceptional talent, as players from both male and female teams will be selected for upcoming international tours.

Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation highlighted the significance of promoting blind sports in Pakistan.

He shared that the winning women’s team of Kenya series, which previously visited Kenya, has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan to celebrate the players’ efforts and underscore the importance of fostering blind sports at the national level.

