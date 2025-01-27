Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab Victorious In National Goalball C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab earned victories in the National Goalball Championship 2025 matches held here at Hamidi Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex.
The opening ceremony of the National Goalball Championship 2025 witnessed a vibrant start, attended by notable dignitaries including Mahar Shahid Iqbal, Chief Civil Defence, and Miyan Idrees, Director General of the Benazir Income Support Program.
Both guests applauded the remarkable efforts of the players, encouraging them to continue their journey with determination and passion.
The championship showcased thrilling matches on the opening day. In the Men’s event, Islamabad triumphed over Kashmir with a score of 10-7; Punjab defeated KP by a margin of 12-7; Balochistan secured a victory against Sindh with a score of 7-4.
In Women’s event, Islamabad achieved a dominant win against Punjab with an impressive score of 7-4; Islamabad also outperformed KP with a victory of 9-5.
The event serves as a platform for identifying exceptional talent, as players from both male and female teams will be selected for upcoming international tours.
Speaking on the occasion, the President of the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation highlighted the significance of promoting blind sports in Pakistan.
He shared that the winning women’s team of Kenya series, which previously visited Kenya, has requested a meeting with the Prime Minister and President of Pakistan to celebrate the players’ efforts and underscore the importance of fostering blind sports at the national level.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
More Stories From Sports
-
Islamabad, Kashmir, Punjab victorious in National Goalball C’ship5 minutes ago
-
National Tenpin Bowling C'ship begins next month35 minutes ago
-
Brathwaite lauds team’s grit after test win2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes to improve performance: Shan Masood2 hours ago
-
WI wins second test2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test series4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s tennis sensation earns appreciation from game’s revered figures4 hours ago
-
Team confident of securing victory in second Test: Sajid Khan23 hours ago
-
WI in commanding position to level series: Imlach23 hours ago
-
Pak team to participate in Int'l Taekwondo training camp23 hours ago
-
Pak face uphill battle as WI tightens grip in thrilling 2nd Test23 hours ago
-
All Sindh Inter Division Girls Dodgeball Championship kicks off in Nawabshah.23 hours ago