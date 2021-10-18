UrduPoint.com

Islamabad, Kashmir To Face-off In PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

Islamabad, Kashmir to face-off in PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy

Islamabad and Kashmir have moved in the final of the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2021 here at the PAF Cricket Ground E-9 on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad and Kashmir have moved in the final of the PAF T20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2021 here at the PAF Cricket Ground E-9 on Monday.

In the first match between Kashmir and Peshawar, Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first. Kashmir scored 219 for the loss of two wickets Nisar scored an unbeaten 92 runs.

In reply Peshawar scored 213 runs in 20 overs for the loss of three wickets and lost the match by 6 runs.

In the second match between Islamabad and Gujranwala, Islamabad after winning the toss elected to bat first and scored 176 runs in 18 overs. Ayub Khan was the top scorer with 78 runs.

In reply, Gujranwala team was bowled out on 138 runs in 17.3 overs. Anees of Islamabad took two wickets and Islamabad won the match by 38 runs.

The final of the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy would be played between Kashmir and Islamabad and the closing ceremony will be held after the match.

Related Topics

Cricket Islamabad Peshawar T20 Gujranwala Top

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with ambassadors of France, Aus ..

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in mat ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka to bowl first in match with in-form Namibia

24 minutes ago
 Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s ..

Israel Aerospace Industries to lead country&#039;s space exhibit at Internationa ..

31 minutes ago
 Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - La ..

Russia Suspends Mission to NATO From November - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 ..

Ireland makes first victory in T20 World Cup 2021 against the Netherlands

45 minutes ago
 Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

Ireland v Netherlands T20 World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.