Islamabad, Kashmir to face-off in PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad and Kashmir have moved in the final of the PAF T20 cricket Champions Trophy for the Blind 2021 here at the PAF Cricket Ground E-9 on Monday.

In the first match between Kashmir and Peshawar, Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first. Kashmir scored 219 for the loss of two wickets Nisar scored an unbeaten 92 runs.

In reply Peshawar scored 213 runs in 20 overs for the loss of three wickets and lost the match by 6 runs.

In the second match between Islamabad and Gujranwala, Islamabad after winning the toss elected to bat first and scored 176 runs in 18 overs. Ayub Khan was the top scorer with 78 runs.

In reply, Gujranwala team was bowled out on 138 runs in 17.3 overs. Anees of Islamabad took two wickets and Islamabad won the match by 38 runs.

The final of the PAF T20 Cricket Champions Trophy would be played between Kashmir and Islamabad and the closing ceremony will be held after the match.