Islamabad, KP, Punjab Teams Reach In Final Of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship Team Event
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 12, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The teams of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have qualified for the final for the team event of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship here at the Leisure Bowling Club, F-7.
Islamabad team players include Ijaz -ur -Rehman, Daniyal Ijaz, Afzal Akhtar and Ayzaz-ur -Rehman.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, comprises Naveed Khan, Daniyal Shah, Fahim Akbar, Akhil Shah, Akhil Akhtar, Fahim Akhtar, Akhil Shah, and Fahim Akbar has qualified for final.
Muhammad Hussain Chatha, Saleem Baig, Shahzad Rana and Junaid Shafique from Punjab qualified for final.
Men and women from across the country are participating in nine categories competitions in the championship. The prizes will be distributed among the players at concluding ceremony of the championship to be held on August 14.
