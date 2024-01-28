Islamabad Marathon Held
Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Marathon 2024 was organized here at the Trail 3 Parking on Sunday in which thousands of people participated to promote healthy activity.
A total of five categories were kept in the marathon to encourage enthusiastic people towards running.
There was a full marathon of 42.2km which began from Margalla Road to 7th Avenue to Shakaparia and then back.
Then there was a half marathon of 21.1km, 10km run, 5km run and also a race kept for children.
People from all walks of life including children featured in the marathon to promote and encourage healthy activity in the Federal capital.
