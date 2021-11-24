Islamabad thrashed Abbottabad in a thrilling and exciting match to qualify for the semifinals of the ICRC Presents SAF 7th National Disabled Twenty20 Cricket Championship here at Bhutto Cricket Ground G-7

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad thrashed Abbottabad in a thrilling and exciting match to qualify for the semifinals of the ICRC Presents SAF 7th National Disabled Twenty20 cricket Championship here at Bhutto Cricket Ground G-7.

Islamabad beat Abbottabad by 18 runs in the quarterfinal of the fourth phase of the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Feasibility Disabled Cricket Association.

Batting first, Islamabad scored 168 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Adil Abbasi played an excellent innings of 59 off 39 balls with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes. Noman scored 37, Waqif Shah 19 off 7 balls while Salman Ahmed and Usman Paracha scored 18 runs each.

Abbottabad's Abdul Salam and Pazir Mohammad bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Abbottabad were bowled out for 150 in 18.4 overs. Fawad Younis hit 61 off 39 balls with the help of 9 fours and a six. Awwal Khan scored 43 off 37 balls with the help of a six while Aftab Hussain scored 23 runs.

For Islamabad Waqif Shah and Zubair Khan took three wickets each for 28 and 26 runs, respectively. Waqif was declared the man of the match for his excellent all-round game. Islamabad would face Peshawar in the semi-finals on Thursday. Karachi, Bahawalpur, Peshawar and Islamabad have qualified in the top four.