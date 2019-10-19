Islamabad Open Polo from Monday

The 8-goal Islamabad Open Polo Tournament would be held here at the Islamabad Polo Ground from October 21 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The 8-goal Islamabad Open Polo Tournament would be held here at the Islamabad Polo Ground from October 21 to 27.

Addressing a joint press conference here at Saddle Room of the Islamabad Club on Saturday, convener polo Shaukat Ali Malik, Secretary Islamabad Club Shehryar Mirza and members Hashim Asad and Asfandyar Khan said four foreign players would also participate in the four chukkas tournament. "Four teams would be featuring in the tournament and each team would include one foreign player," they said.

The told the teams featuring in the tournament included Asean BN, President Bodyguard, S&R and Kalabagh HKM. The players include Eulocio (Argentina), Hissam Ali haider (Pakistan), Antonino (Argentina), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (Pakistan), Hamza Mowaz (Pakistan), Haider Asad, Asfandyar Khan and S M Turab Rizvi, they said.

They said there were 270 registered players in Pakistan and 14 polo clubs. The Islamabad Open Tournament would be the first of its kind to be held here, they said abd addd the final of the tournament would be held on October 27.