UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Open Polo From Monday

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 06:26 PM

Islamabad Open Polo from Monday

The 8-goal Islamabad Open Polo Tournament would be held here at the Islamabad Polo Ground from October 21 to 27

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :The 8-goal Islamabad Open Polo Tournament would be held here at the Islamabad Polo Ground from October 21 to 27.

Addressing a joint press conference here at Saddle Room of the Islamabad Club on Saturday, convener polo Shaukat Ali Malik, Secretary Islamabad Club Shehryar Mirza and members Hashim Asad and Asfandyar Khan said four foreign players would also participate in the four chukkas tournament. "Four teams would be featuring in the tournament and each team would include one foreign player," they said.

The told the teams featuring in the tournament included Asean BN, President Bodyguard, S&R and Kalabagh HKM. The players include Eulocio (Argentina), Hissam Ali haider (Pakistan), Antonino (Argentina), Ahmed Ali Tiwana (Pakistan), Hamza Mowaz (Pakistan), Haider Asad, Asfandyar Khan and S M Turab Rizvi, they said.

They said there were 270 registered players in Pakistan and 14 polo clubs. The Islamabad Open Tournament would be the first of its kind to be held here, they said abd addd the final of the tournament would be held on October 27.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Polo Argentina October From

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov Discusses Middle East, Bilateral ..

1 minute ago

Encroachment mafia still active despite operations ..

1 minute ago

Flour prices go high in Karachi

9 minutes ago

Hundreds gather in Lebanon for fresh protests

1 minute ago

Boy injured when kit-sting hit his throat in DI Kh ..

1 minute ago

Gold price decreases by Rs100, traded at Rs 86,900 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.