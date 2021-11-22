ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad downed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by nine wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals of 7th National Disabled Twenty20 cricket Championship here at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

The match was part of the fourth phase of the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Disabled were bowled out for 71 in their first innings. Muhammad Fayyaz scored 19 runs while Muhammad Ahmed made 14. For Islamabad, Waqif Shah and Zubair Khan took three wickets each for 14 and 15 runs, respectively.

In reply, Islamabad achieved the target for the loss of one wicket.

Adil Abbasi scored 24 off 12 balls while Usman Paracha made 24 off 15 balls. For AJK, Hamza Gul took the lone wicket. Zubair Khan was declared man of the match.

Earlier in the first match, Islamabad defeated AJK by 162 runs. Batting first, Islamabad scored 228 runs thanks to Muhammad Noman's unbeaten century while batting first. Noman scored 117 runs including 17 fours and a six. Usman Paracha scored 54 runs.

In reply, AJK were bowled out for 66 runs. For Islamabad, Zubair Khan took four wickets for 11 runs while Sajjad Hussain bagged two wickets. Muhammad Noman was declared man of the match.