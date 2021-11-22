UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Qualifies For National Disabled T20 Cricket C'ship Quarterfinals

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad qualifies for National Disabled T20 Cricket C'ship quarterfinals

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad downed Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by nine wickets to qualify for the quarterfinals of 7th National Disabled Twenty20 cricket Championship here at Shalimar Cricket Ground.

The match was part of the fourth phase of the ongoing National Championship organized by Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA).

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Disabled were bowled out for 71 in their first innings. Muhammad Fayyaz scored 19 runs while Muhammad Ahmed made 14. For Islamabad, Waqif Shah and Zubair Khan took three wickets each for 14 and 15 runs, respectively.

In reply, Islamabad achieved the target for the loss of one wicket.

Adil Abbasi scored 24 off 12 balls while Usman Paracha made 24 off 15 balls. For AJK, Hamza Gul took the lone wicket. Zubair Khan was declared man of the match.

Earlier in the first match, Islamabad defeated AJK by 162 runs. Batting first, Islamabad scored 228 runs thanks to Muhammad Noman's unbeaten century while batting first. Noman scored 117 runs including 17 fours and a six. Usman Paracha scored 54 runs.

In reply, AJK were bowled out for 66 runs. For Islamabad, Zubair Khan took four wickets for 11 runs while Sajjad Hussain bagged two wickets. Muhammad Noman was declared man of the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Century Jammu Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

2 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay orders against import of rare ani ..

IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion ..

Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion to Lebanon - Russia's Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM ..

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte

3 minutes ago
 Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory ..

Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory in Disputed Maritime Area - Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.