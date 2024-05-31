Islamabad, Rangers Move In Memorial Basketball Semis
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Islamabad and Punjab Rangers have qualified for the semifinals of All Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon sports Complex, Karachi.
On the fourth day of the pool round matches, Islamabad boys continued their journey of another consecutive victory in the tournament pool round matches by defeating Sindh Yellow by 52-14 points to qualify for the semifinal round, said a press release.
Ali Kazmi was the top player for Islamabad, who scored 19 points while Momin Javed scored 15 points.
For Sindh Yellow Daniyal Khan scored 08 points for the losing team.
Top team Wapda also continued their outstanding performance to move ahead in top-four stage along with PAF, Rangers and Islamabad, as they thrashed Punjab Rangers in the last pool round match by 82-71 points. Kaleemullah and Muhammad Israr scored 22 and 17 points respectively. Sindh Whites outclassed Balochistan in the third match on day four by 87-46 points.
Pakistan Wapda would face Islamabad in the first semifinal on Saturday while Pakistan Air Force will play Punjab rangers in the second semifinal of the tournament.
