Islamabad Rapid chess championship organized

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad open Rapid chess championship organized on Saturday at Bara Dar, F-9 park Islamabad.

The championship was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Islamabad Chess Association where players from all over the country participated.

More than 100 players participated in the champions in three main categories including under-fourteen, professional and amateur, moreover, the budding juniors and women were also given the opportunity to enhance their game by playing with top-seed players.

Member state Capital Development Authority (CDA) Afnan Alam, director of Sports, Culture and Tourism Jawad Haider Shah attended the prize distribution ceremony.

According to the Islamabad administration spokesperson Dr M Abdullah Tabassum "Chief Commissioner women volleyball, Islamabad cycling championship, Punjab and Baloch culture days and auto shows would also be organized in the coming week.

He added that ICT administration is determined to encourage sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their skills through ICT platform.