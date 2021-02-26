Islamabad Showbiz wins friendly cricket match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad showbiz outplayed Karachi Showbiz by seven wickets in a friendly cricket match played here at the Shalimar Cricket Ground on Friday.

Batting first, Karachi team piled up a total of 248 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 21 overs. Sami Khan scored 74 runs including a 6 and thirteen 4s while Saud Qasmi hit 55 runs smashing a six and seven 4s. Faisal Qureshi (46) with three 6s and five 4s while Noman (23) with a 6 and four 4s were the other prominent scorers. For Islamabad, Asif got two wickets and Adnan Akmal got one wicket.

In reply, Islamabad achieved the target in 17 overs for the loss of three wickets. Danyal and Adnan scored unbeaten knocks to help their team clinch victory over Karachi. Danyal scored 101 runs with the help of eight 6s and ten 4s while Adnan hit 100 runs including 6 sixes and 15 fours. For Karachi Anoo bagged three wickets.

President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed prizes among the teams and players.

Senator Faisal Javed and Deputy Mayor Islamabad Zeeshan Naqvi, who were part of the Islamabad outfit, were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed dedicated the match to the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who on February 27, 2019 led India down to its knees by capturing Indian pilot Abhinandan after downing his aircraft. However the pilot was later handed over to India in a gesture of peace.

"The wars our forces have fought and the sacrifices they have made are unmatchable. We dedicate this match to our Jawans. No country or India can harm Pakistan in the presence of such great Army," he said.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas said organizing the match was a great initiative. "Any such type of activity promotes the nation. Our country is no lesser than any other and we should take the honourship of Pakistan and represent it worldwide," he said. At the end souvenirs were also awarded to the guests.